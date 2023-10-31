Logan Paul hypes up his showdown with Rey Mysterio at this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The lucha-libre legend will be putting his United States championship on the line against Paul, who will be competing in his second-ever title matchup at the event after unsuccessfully challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal World title a year ago.

During the latest edition of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul issued a final warning to Mysterio.

I’m going for you bro, you’re looking at the future US Champ right here. Unfortunately, I have to take it from Rey Mysterio, the legend, I have to punch him in the face a few times,” he said.

Paul later states that he has great respect for Mysterio and everything he’s done for the sport, but he has something that he wants and he plans on taking it at Crown Jewel.

It sucks. I love Rey Mysterio as a wrestler, and this is what I’ve been saying, I respect Rey, how can you not? He is one of the greatest, surely the greatest luchador of all time, he just has something I need.

The full Impaulsive podcast can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)