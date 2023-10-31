As noted, MLW released former tag team champions Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau this past weekend, and had its top star, Alexander Hammerstone, request to be released as well. Unfortunately for the Hammer, his request was denied.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing some further details about the situation, and how MLW had been planning for this for a while. Notes are below.

-Finau and Anoa’i reportedly had some conduct issues that they and MLW worked through this year. They were both were interested in making a return at some point and were factored into plans for 2024. However, WWE’s lawsuit with MLW complicated Anoa’i’s release and in the end he and Finau were cut.

-Alexander Hammerstone did express interest in working MLW’s event in September, but the budget had been set by then and he was not able to appear.

-There were big plans set for Hammerstone, who would have joined forces with Matt Cardona and Davey Boy Smith Jr. for a new stable refered to as the “World Titan Federation.” He was said to have been open to the idea at first, but later changed his mind, preferring to work with Alex Kane or Jacob Fatu again. Those on the MLW sides of things state that Hammerstone had “checked out” by then and even offered him support to help him. He would request his release shortly after that.

-Hammerstone was expected to see a big bump in pay for his next contract.