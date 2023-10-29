It’s official, MLW’s roster is shorter in size by two after this weekend.

As noted earlier today, Lance Anoa’i and Alex Hammerstone have both requested their releases from Major League Wrestling.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that Anoa’i and Juicy Finau have each been granted their MLW releases.

The two have each surfaced on social media to confirm the news.

“As Of TODAY! I have been granted my MLW Release! I wanna thank MLW,” Anoa’i wrote via Twitter (X). “Wanna give a big shout out to my USOs Juicy Finau and Jacob Fatu. Thank you for everything! Love you guys! #SST.”

Finau wrote, “As of today I’ve been released from MLW. Just want to thank everyone I’ve crossed paths with while I was there. Extremely thankful to MLW for the opportunities! Especially wanna thank my brothers Jacob Fatu and Lance Anoa’i. IM NOW A FREE AGENT! TOKO OUT! OFAS.”

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Alex Hammerstone’s MLW status continue to surface.

