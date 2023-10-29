Alex Hammerstone isn’t the only wrestler looking to get out of MLW.

In addition to Hammerstone, Lance Anoa’i has reportedly asked for his release from Major League Wrestling, according to Fightful Select.

Anoa’i, a member of the legendary Samoan wrestling dynasty, has yet to have his release from MLW granted.

Lance Anoa’i has been working for Pro Wrestling NOAH in recent months while off of MLW TV. Much like Hammerstone, he was not featured on MLW’s newest updated online roster. He has also not worked for MLW since July and is not currently booked for any future MLW shows.

According to the aforementioned Fightful Select report, on MLW’s side, there were some issues in the beginning of 2023 that they were looking to rectify with Anoa’i, but as of now, he still wants out of the company.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Alex Hammerstone and Lance Anoa’i’s MLW release requests continue to surface.