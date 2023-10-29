Abadon is back in the fold with AEW.

As seen on this week’s television, the women’s wrestling star made two appearances, winning a title eliminator on AEW Rampage and then coming up short in her title opportunity against Hikaru Shida at AEW Collision.

While it may have seemed like she was only brought back in due to the timing of Halloween, as the company booked her title bout against Shida as a special holiday gimmick bout, that is not the case.

Fightful Select is reporting that Abadon was only medically cleared to return to the ring this past Wednesday night. She had been on the injury list since last working for AEW back in June. She then returned to the ring at the Wrestling REVOLVER show a week ago, but still needed to gain clearance for her AEW return.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Abadon’s future in AEW continues to surface.