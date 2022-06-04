Simon Gotch made an appearance on Cafe de Rene to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about getting fired from WWE and how Bray Wyatt told him to never speak with Vince McMahon.

“I got told early on by Bray Wyatt who was always very kind, he said, ‘Don’t ever talk to Vince. Vince will not like your personality and it would not behoove you to speak to him directly.’”

“I reached the point where I would rather get fired than have to do this. Either use me or fire me, but don’t have me sit in limbo. I can’t do that. That was the one thing I couldn’t do. I couldn’t sit wondering when I was going to get fired. You need to fire me or make use of me because I can’t do this.”

“So I went in and talked to Vince. I pitched an angle. He seemed to like it, and I got fired two weeks later.”

“For the sake of my own sanity, I needed that to happen. I think if I stayed longer, it would have just gotten worse. I was never a big drinker. I’ve never been a substance guy. But I was getting to the point the last few months where I was drinking just a little bit more than I should be after shows. I was sleeping just a little bit later than I should be when I was at home. I was getting to the point where I didn’t necessarily recognize what was happening yet specifically, but I knew there was something going on that was not good. You start seeing the signs of depression even before you know you’re in it, and I needed a change.”

“I got home and noticed a missed call from Mark Carano. I talked to him for a few seconds and the phrase he used was, ‘Vince feels your character has run its course and we would like to exercise the release clause in your contract.’ I said, ‘Okay’, because at that point, I wasn’t going to try to fight it. I started talking to people I knew, got bookings, and went from there.”