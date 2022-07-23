Giovanni Vinci vs. Bodhi Hayward has been announced for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT. The match was set up on last week’s episode of NXT.

“After Chase University used their bus to block Vinci in the NXT parking lot and scuffed his pristine ride, Vinci must now teach them a lesson by taking on star pupil Bodhi Hayward,” WWE.com wrote.

Here is the updated card for the show: