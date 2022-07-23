Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that Blake Christian will face off against Joe Lando at its Sanctified event on Friday, August 19th, at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.

Effy vs. George South is the only other match confirmed for the show.

Nick Gage, Jordan Oliver, Miedo Extremo, Ciclope, Chris Hamrick, Dark Sheik, Allie Katch, Charli Evans, Treehouse Lee and more are advertised to appear.