AEW has announced a new matchup for the May 28th Double or Nothing pay-per-view.
Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy will be taking on Ethan Page and The Gunns (Austin & Colten) in a six-man tag team matchup. The bout was made following an attack from Page and the Gunns on this evening’s AEW Rampage.
What shape are #TheHardys @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @isiahkassidy going to be in when they face @OfficialEGO, @theaustingunn & @coltengunn at #AEWDoN on Sunday, May 28th LIVE on PPV?!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/U8lUYHMW4M
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING IS BELOW:
Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title
Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)
AEW World Tag Team Titles Match
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)
Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.
21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title
20 competitors TBA vs. Orange Cassidy (c)
Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title
Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)
AEW TBS Title Match
Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill (c)
Anarchy In The Arena Match
The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)
Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Ethan Page, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn