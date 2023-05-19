AEW has announced a new matchup for the May 28th Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy will be taking on Ethan Page and The Gunns (Austin & Colten) in a six-man tag team matchup. The bout was made following an attack from Page and the Gunns on this evening’s AEW Rampage.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING IS BELOW:

Pillars Four-Way for the AEW World Title

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. MJF (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) (c)

Special Guest Referee: Mark Briscoe.

21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Title

20 competitors TBA vs. Orange Cassidy (c)

Ladder Match for the AEW TNT Title

Christian Cage vs. Wardlow (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Adam Page)

Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Ethan Page, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn