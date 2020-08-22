Special Guests Announced for the Return of WWE Talking Smack

As noted, WWE announced on Friday that Talking Smack will be returning to the WWE Network, on the free version.
The SmackDown review show will air on Saturday mornings so that SmackDown has a chance to air in all markets first. The new hosts for Talking Smack are Xavier Woods and Kayla Braxton.
WWE has since announced guests for the return episode later this morning – Big E, new WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.
Stay tuned for more from the return of Talking Smack.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- No AEW Shirts Will Be Allowed In WWE’s Thunderdome, Fans Will Be Subject To Fines For Inappropriate Behavior
- WWE SmackDown Results 8/21/2020
- Possible Spoiler On Which Direction WWE Is Going With Top Raw Superstars
- WWE SummerSlam Gimmick Match Changed, Updated Card
- Backstage Reactions to Recent Report on WWE Stars Contacting AEW
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Son of Pro Wrestling Veteran Works RAW Underground This Week
- Bubba Ray On Joseph Park’s Work
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive