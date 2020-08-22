Special Guests Announced for the Return of WWE Talking Smack

As noted, WWE announced on Friday that Talking Smack will be returning to the WWE Network, on the free version.

The SmackDown review show will air on Saturday mornings so that SmackDown has a chance to air in all markets first. The new hosts for Talking Smack are Xavier Woods and Kayla Braxton.

WWE has since announced guests for the return episode later this morning – Big E, new WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Stay tuned for more from the return of Talking Smack.

