WWE Thanks Fans for ThunderDome and the Worldwide Trend, Video of ThunderDome Superstar Entrances

– WWE posted this video of Superstar entrances lighting up The ThunderDome during Friday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. This was the official debut of the new state-of-the art viewing experience, which will continue with Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view and Monday’s RAW.
– Speaking of ThunderDome, WWE thanked fans on Twitter for helping to make ThunderDome trend worldwide on social media last night. They also reminded fans to keep an eye open for ThunderDome registration for seats on Monday’s RAW. Capacity for SmackDown and SummerSlam was reached within minutes.
WWE wrote, “Thanks for joining the first-ever #WWEThunderDome on #SmackDown and making it trend WORLDWIDE! Don’t miss #WWEThunderDome at #SummerSlam this Sunday, and be on the look out to register for your virtual seat at #WWERaw this Monday!”
