Tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show could be an eventful program.

As we reported earlier today, Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain could return on WWE SmackDown tonight.

In an update, PWInsider.com is reporting that former Olympic gold medalist and WWE NXT Superstar Gable Steveson has been spotted in Vancouver this afternoon, the site of tonight’s blue brand WWE on FOX program.

Steveson is obviously in town for WWE, however there is no confirmation at this time as to whether or not he will turn up on the weekly two-hour show this evening.

It’s worth noting that Steveson has been backstage at a few WWE TV tapings of late, but is generally only used in dark matches.