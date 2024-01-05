Legal updates have surfaced regarding Liv Morgan’s criminal case.

On January 2, 2024, the more serious charges against the WWE Superstar, which included possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid, were dropped from the criminal case against her in Sumter County, Florida.

While there is no official confirmation regarding why the charges were dropped, it has been speculated that it was because Morgan claimed the vape pen found in her vehicle was not her property.

That charge is a felony in the state of Florida, and brings with it a possibility of one year in jail, and up to one year of probation, along with a $1,000 fine.

Her remaining charge, which is a possession of marijuana charge (under 20 grams), has been transferred to the County’s Misdemeanor Court Division. Her scheduled arraignment on Monday, February 12, 2024 in the Sumter County Courthouse has been cancelled. There will, however, be a status conference related to her remaining charge on February 20, 2024.

The possession of marijuana charge, under 20 grams, is a first degree misdemeanor in the state of Florida, punishable up to one year in jail, or probation, along with a $1,000 fine. Conviction of possession also results in a six month driving license suspension, random drug testing, and reimbursement of all fees related to the sentence.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)