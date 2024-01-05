What did Booker T think of The Rock’s “Head of the Table” comment during his recent surprise appearance on the annual WWE Day 1 special episode of WWE Monday Night RAW?

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator spoke about this and how it might affect Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania during the latest episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On if he thinks The Rock was teasing a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania with his recent “Head of the Table” comments: “It’s got a buzz. Everybody talking about it. I think that’s the modus operandi. I think that’s what that is, more than anything. For me, you don’t want to let that thing simmer too long. Rock, Father Time waits for no man [laughs], that’s just the way it is. For The Rock to get it done, this could be a great time for it. For Roman as well. Roman’s in his prime, at the height of his title reign. It’s not gonna get any higher than this. If it is that time to pull the trigger, hey man, pull the trigger. The Rock’s back. Rock got a little time off. Right now with everything going on in Hollywood, might as well come over here and keep yourself in shape. What do I always say? Time off is your worst enemy. You don’t want that. You want to stay active. You want to stay in the game. So I get it.”

On how he doesn’t know what’s going to happen at WrestleMania and how the card is always subject to change: “I don’t know what’s gonna happen with Cody, but I do know if The Rock has got some time off, this may be a window. Business is fluid. Sometimes the card is subject to change. I’m just saying. WrestleMania is a singular event. I don’t know how many other guys are gonna come out of that curtain and get that pop. It’s a no-brainer. It’s a no-brainer. It’s nothing against the talent on the roster or anything like that. But when you have an opportunity, just like we had a chance to get Roger Clemens, Roger Clemens came in, he didn’t even have to show up for practice.”

