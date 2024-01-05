Could “The Waiting Room” talk show segment with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. return in AEW?

The women’s wrestling star spoke about this during a discussion with DS Shin of Ring The Belle for an in-depth interview.

“That was fun,” she said of her Waiting Room talk show segment. “That would be…. The thing with the waiting room is, what people don’t realize is how much time it took to set up. It was during Daily’s Place during the pandemic, and they have this whole set, which was amazing. Our crew is fantastic and they did this, it felt like overnight, this whole dental office set. To actually put it up and we were able to set it up on the ground and away from the ring. There would need to be some sort of logistics of how you could set that up and take it down in the middle of a wrestling ring.”

She continued, “I don’t know what the answer is, but I’m sure it can be done. If it can be done, the AEW crew would figure out a way. It just takes a lot of time. You have to have the time. I guess I have to convince Tony Khan that I’m worth that much time again.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.