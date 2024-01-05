As noted, Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain are expected to make their WWE television return on tonight’s SmackDown.

Also backstage, as we reported earlier today, is Gable Steveson.

In an update, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley and Ivy Nile are all backstage at tonight’s taping in Vancouver, as well, according to PWInsider.com.

All are expected to work dark matches at the taping.

Also for tonight’s show, WWE moves back to two-man broadcast teams, with Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves calling the action this evening.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.