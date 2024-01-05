Rumors of WWE and Giulia are heating up.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has maintained interest in STARDOM talent Giulia, however it has been reported for months that nothing was set in stone.

Giulia has work with STARDOM through the month of March, which she considers a big priority. Reports of her not signing a contract extension with STARDOM are, in fact, true.

Despite rumors to the contrary, Giulia vs. Mercedes Mone was not a realistic possibility for the January 13 show in San Jose, CA. due to Mone’s injury.

According to some WWE sources, Giulia was not thrilled that word of WWE interest leaked online, especially because she was nowhere close to being able to sign with the company.

It’s also worth noting that as of the end of 2023, she didn’t appear to want a representative for contract talks as of yet and was handling the process herself so far. That could always change.

At one point there were rumors that AEW had no interest in her, however her name has apparently come up. She was mentioned in talks this past Spring when discussions about STARDOM talent working with the company were taking place.

If Giulia were to move to the U.S., it is believed by sources within WWE and AEW that she would have to heavily work with producers and coaches to adjust to their in-ring styles of wrestling matches. WWE considers her a priority acquisition going forward.

Those within WWE feel it’s a given she would be sent to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., unless she was prepared on things necessary for the main roster ahead of time.

An additional report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com noted that she would likely take some time off after finishing up with STARDOM to work on her English language skills, which is something WWE could help with if she came over to the U.S. One WWE source that joked that “Giulia’s English is better than the comprehension we’ve seen out of many native speakers.”