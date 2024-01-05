“The Icon” will be lacing up his boots on Saturday night.

Ahead of the first episode of AEW Collision of the New Year of 2024 this coming Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, Tony Khan has announced a big match.

Sting and Darby Allin will join forces for a tag-team showdown against The Workhorsemen.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.