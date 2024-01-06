Mariah May has had a busy week.

After making her successful in-ring debut for AEW on the first Dynamite of 2024 this past Wednesday night, the former STARDOM standout was involved in the debut angle in AEW for former ROH Women’s Champion and IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Unfortunately, things didn’t continue in a positive light after that.

May took to social media on Friday to announce that she was involved in a fire in the building she lives in. She mentioned that everyone was okay and noted that some of the animals in the building were rescued.