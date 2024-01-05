A big return is set to take place at this evening’s WWE SmackDown event from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

According to PW Insider, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering and former WWE and NXT tag team champions AOP (The Authors of Pain) will be returning on SmackDown and aligning with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Previous reports had surfaced hinting at the trio’s return to television soon, with this latest claiming that it will happen on tonight’s show.

WWE has been releasing a series of vignettes showing Kross teasing a dangerous alliance, with mysterious shadow figures appearing the background. Members of the IWC were able to point out AOP and Ellering’s resemblance in those shadows.

Believe it or not, AOP was actually secretly re-signed with WWE toward the end of 2022.