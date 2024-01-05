A big update on Trinity Fatu.

Fightful reported earlier in the week that the current TNA Knockouts Champion would be finishing up her TNA run soon, and that a return to WWE seemed likely. Now PW Insider has added an updated to that original report claiming that Trinity could be heading back to WWE as soon as the end of this month.

According to the new report, Trinity is still expected to work TNA’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view in Las Vegas on January 13th, as well as a pair of television tapings that take place after that. This might leave an option for her to return at the Royal Rumble, which happens on January 27th.

Trinity, who worked as Naomi in WWE, left The Fed in 2022 and started wrestling for TNA (Impact at the time) in the middle of 2023. She’ll be defending the Knockouts Championship against Jordynne Grace at Hard To Kill.