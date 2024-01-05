Kota Ibushi releases a statement.

The top Japanese star competed against Naomichi Marufuji at the recent Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year Show, arguably NOAH’s biggest event of the year. Ibushi’s performance was heavily criticized as it was clear that he was nursing multiple injuries, some that hindered his movement so badly it became difficult to watch.

Today, Ibushi took to social media to call out the C5 Clinic, whom he blames for not giving him accurate medical information about himself. He then apologizes to all of the fans, stating that the “it was all his fault.”

I was scammed by a place called C5 Clinic, which is spread all over the country, as I mentioned before. Take care of yourself, please. I think NOAH will release information about my surgery, fractures and dislocations, etc. I’m sorry for the match, everyone. It’s all my fault.

Ibushi was rushed to a hospital shortly after his match against Marufuji. At this time, there is no update on his condition.

Ibushi signed with AEW back in 2023. Check out his post below.