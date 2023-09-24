Impact Wrestling returned to Memphis, Tennessee on Friday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of WrestlingNews.net:

– Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Samuray del Sol.

– X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin (c) defeated Alan Angels. Post-match, a video package aired announcing that KENTA will be coming to IMPACT Bound For Glory.

Tasha Steelz defeated Killer Kelly (w/Masha Slamovich).

– Joe Hendry and Yuya Uemura came to the ring for Yuya Uemura’s goodbye after he opened the Fired briefcase as part of Feast Or Fired. Hendry said that he is told that Yuya got that case and that Joya is no more and praised Uemura. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) made their way out and talked down on Hendry and Uemura, however Hendry told them that it was something to be insulted by the second and third best Rascalz, which led to a brawl. Santino Marella made his way out and announced that The Rascalz will face off against Joya, and if Joya can pick up the win, then he will allow Uemura to stay in IMPACT Wrestling.

– The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) defeated Joya (Joe Hendry & Yuya Uemura).

– Memphis Street Fight: Tommy Dreamer & Heath defeated Kenny King & Sheldon Jean.

– 10 Person Tag Team Match: Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Dirty Dango, Champagne Singh & Jake Something defeated Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Jody Threat, KiLynn King & Mahabali Shera.

– Trinity defeated Gisele Shaw (w/Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans). Post-match, all three ganged up on Trinity until Mickie James came out to make the save. James issued a challenge to Trinity for the IMPACT World Championship.

– Moose (w/Brian Myers) defeated Bhupinder Gujjar. Post-match, Steve Maclin came out and stated that the briefcase for the IMPACT World Championship is his. The lights went down and PCO’s music hit, which led to himself and Maclin attacking Moose and Myers. As Steve Maclin was going up the entrance ramp, Rhino came out and hit him with a gore.

– Country A** Whoopin’ Lumberjack Strap Match: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) defeated Jai Vidal & John Skyler.

– Tommy Dreamer came to the ring and called out Crazzy Steve, talking about how Steve sees shadows and uses his hearing to wrestle, and mentioned how he has helped Steve out and knows that Steve attacked him and that if he wanted a shot at the IMPACT Digital Media Championship, all he had to do was ask. As Steve and Dreamer hugged, Steve attacked Dreamer as medical personnel and officials came to the ring.

– Josh Alexander defeated Kon (w/Deaner).