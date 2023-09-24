Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his TNA run in 2008 and more. Here are the highlights:

On wrestling often in TNA in 2008:

“Okay. You know what? When I signed a deal, I signed a big ass deal. A lot of money. Okay, so there was no way that I wasn’t. I was going to be sitting at home. I was going to be at every event, every show, and I was going to be in the main event. Just about every one of them, too. When you’re the company’s name and face, you have to step up. And they were paying me a lot of money to do that, and I had to do it well. I signed a contract, and I was obligated to do that. And that’s what I did.”

On his body in 2008:

“My body wasn’t bad at this point. I mean, I was never 100% healthy, but I was always, always able to work around injuries. And I didn’t have a lot of major injuries at this time. I think my neck was a little messed up. It was not too bad, but it bothered me a little. But that’s about it.”

On Don West and Mike Tenay going into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame this year:

“It’s awesome. They were the voices of TNA for so many years. Absolutely loved those guys. I thought they were just as good as I hate to say this, but they were just as good as JR [Jim Ross] and Jerry “The King” [Lawler] at one point. I mean, they were just as effective. I thought they were great. They were awesome.”

