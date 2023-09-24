WWE NXT No Mercy event on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, CA and will air on Peacock.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,035 tickets, and there are 983 left. It’s set up for 5,018 seats. Here is the updated card:

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. TBA

NXT Heritage Cup Holder Noam Darr vs. Global Heritage Invitational Tournament winner

Baron Corbin vs. Bron Breakker