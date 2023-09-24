Chris Jericho is going to work for DDT Pro-Wrestling overseas while still continuing his feud with Konosuke Takeshita.

On AEW television, Jericho has been feuding with Don Callis’ new family, which includes Takeshita. They will be working a trios match at AEW WrestleDream on October 1. Jericho will team up with Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi for the first time ever against Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay.

Jericho made his first appearance on DDT programming on Sunday via a video message to send a warning to Takeshita. At the DDT Who’s Gonna TOP? 2023 event, Takeshita beat MAO and introduced the DDT audience to Callis. Jericho ripped a picture of Takeshita in half.

After Jericho ran down his list of accomplishments in Japan, he noted he would give Takeshita the chance to face him in his home promotion at DDT Ultimate Party 2023 on November 12.