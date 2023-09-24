Eric Bischoff thinks Vince McMahon looks great.

The Hall of Famer spoke about the pioneer of WWE during the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff commented on McMahon’s latest public appearances for the WWE/UFC merger, where his hair was noticeably dyed and he was sporting an intense mustache.

I kind of dug it. It put a smile on my face. The biggest thing I noticed is Vince wasn’t wearing a tie. He’s dying his hair, and he’s dying his mustache. He looks great. I talked to someone recently who said he’s down in the gym working out, you know? In fact, the comment was, ‘If you didn’t know he had just gone through back surgery. You would never have imagined it,’ and that’s Vince McMahon.

Bischoff reiterates that McMahon’s mustache is something special and adds to his already dapper fashion style.

Vince, once again, he looked dapper as fuck in his lavender sport coat, sporting that Errol Flynn mustache.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)