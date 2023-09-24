Will Ospreay says that WWE attempted to buy Revolution Pro Wrestling.

The current reigning IWGP United Kingdom Champion revealed this tidbit during his post-match comments at today’s NJPW Destruction in Kobe. Ospreay, who defeated Yota Tsuji in the event’s headlining bout, says that RevPro owner Andy Quildan refused WWE’s offer because he believed in the indie fed’s future.

A small independent UK company that had a million dollars from WWE offered to them and he turned it down, because he believed in Revolution Pro Wrestling. I believe in Revolution Pro Wrestling, but more importantly, I believe in this flag [UK flag] and our pro wrestlers. I’m looking forward to bringing New Japan back to Royal Quest.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)