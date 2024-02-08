Sting and Darby Allin are your new AEW tag team champions.

The Icon and Allin defeated Ricky Stars and Big Bill in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite in Phoenix, Arizona. The Stinger picked up the win after hitting his signature Scorpion Death Drop.

This marks Sting’s first championship gold in AEW since he debuted back in 2020. Meanwhile, Allin has been a former TNT Champion, but now holds tag team gold for the first time.

Sting, at 64 years of age, is a Champion. The Icon. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Xz85O2fHBQ — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 8, 2024

The celebration was unfortunately short-lived as the Young Bucks would attack the new champions and beat them down to end the show. While not confirmed, the belief is that Sting and Allin will wrestle the Bucks in the AEW Revolution main event, which will be the final match in Sting’s historic career.