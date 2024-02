The February 8, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) defeated Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero)

The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) defeated two enhancement talents (Mondo Rox & Robbie Lit)

Mistico defeated Matt Sydal

Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale defeated Saraya & Ruby Soho