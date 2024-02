TNA Wrestling returns from Las Vegas, Nevada, for a new episode of TNA Impact.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime-time Thursday night program that airs on AXS TV includes the following:

– Jordynne Grace & Trinity vs. Savannah Evans & Gisele Shaw

– Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler

– Zachary Wentz vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

– Tasha Sheelz vs. Xia Brookside

– Josh Alexander vs. Alan Angels

– Alex Shelley vs. Eddie Edwards