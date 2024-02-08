WWE has recently submitted trademark applications for “Je’Von Evans.” This application was filed on February 7 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office, specifically under the entertainment services classification.
Jay Malachi, who received an offer from WWE in October after participating in a trout, was seen in action under this ring name at Tuesday’s Level Up tapings. He was expected to join the training facility last month. Here is the description:
“Mark For: JE’VON EVANS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”