Amari Miller, who joined WWE in 2021, has left the WWE. During her time with WWE, she competed on shows like 205 Live and NXT Level Up.

She suffered a torn ACL in February 2023. After recovering, she returned to the ring in December. Her most recent match took place on a January 9th episode of Level Up, where she put over Jaida Parker.

Taking to her Instagram story, Miller announced her departure from WWE. She shared the news with her followers by writing: