On Wednesday, TNA Wrestling made an announcement stating that Scott D’Amore had been removed from his position as the TNA President. Anthony Cicione has taken over the role, which has left some talent unhappy with the management’s decision.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared his belief that D’Amore was advocating to increase the budget for the show, especially since the TNA brand had been gaining momentum recently.

Meltzer also mentioned he was told that D’Amore had a disagreement with the management prior to his departure.