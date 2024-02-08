WWE’s WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Event is just a few hours away, and there is a rumor circulating about what WWE may do with the main event. One of the anticipated match announcements is The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, with The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Although not confirmed, there is speculation that Rhodes might challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at the event. Some have speculated WWE could schedule Rock vs. Reigns on night one and Rhodes vs. Reigns on night two, or vice versa.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that whatever WWE has planned for these three men, it won’t be a triple threat match as some had speculated.