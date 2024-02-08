WWE has filed to trademark “WWE Speed” for entertainment services on February 7th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
WWE previously filed a trademark for the concept last December after several matches were taped under the “WWE Speed” banner, with each match being scheduled for five minutes. Bronson Reed emerged victorious against NXT’s Nathan Frazier, while Cedric Alexander defeated Axiom.
Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick provided commentary for the matches. Here is the description:
“Mark For: WWE SPEED™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of production, exhibition and distribution of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of wrestling information.”