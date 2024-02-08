WWE has filed to trademark “WWE Speed” for entertainment services on February 7th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

WWE previously filed a trademark for the concept last December after several matches were taped under the “WWE Speed” banner, with each match being scheduled for five minutes. Bronson Reed emerged victorious against NXT’s Nathan Frazier, while Cedric Alexander defeated Axiom.

Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick provided commentary for the matches. Here is the description: