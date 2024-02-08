Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Here are the highlights:

On Tiffany Stratton being called up to the main roster full-time:

“I don’t like it at all. I’m glad [for] Tiffany Stratton, and congratulations. She’s gotta have a roster behind one of the percent, but now every time I see one, leave me next to you, man. It’s kind of like bittersweet. I mean, it’s just like, you know, I gave her the moniker going to the nebula. That’s hard. No one can say that. But no one can put that moniker on but me, and did it say, like, JD McDonough done that number one stunner? You know, as soon as I started getting it over, as soon as it got the t-shirt, boom, he was gone. So my thing is, man, I’m trying to create here. Just give me time to finish my work.”

On Lola Vice’s failed cash-in:

“Lola. She’s got the spice. She’s got the song. She’s got the latte that he needs to get on. With it, just get on, Lola, to add on top of it. But now it’s a bad choice, just a bad choice. Bad choice but I gotta get my girl Roxanne Perez, Big ups as well, as well as Valkyria Valkyria. She came along in December of last year, and I watched her grow the whole year that I was there. We came in at the same time. And I was like, man, who’s this girl? You know, the feathers, you know, the eagle feathers, you know, but she has risen to the occasion to look like she looked like a world he looked like a superstar inside the squared circle. So I definitely want to give Lyra and Roxanne big big props for going out there performing at the highest level.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.