Rhea Ripley did an interview with SportsKeeda, where she discussed a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE Women’s World Champion talked about how she thinks a reality show would work with her and Dominik Mysterio. She brought up the terrorizing Rey Mysterio in storyline.

“I mean, it would probably just be every episode of me and Dom rocking up to Rey’s house just to beat the living crap out of him, to be completely honest. It’d be amazing. Love it. Get that deadbeat dad.”

Ripley will defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber.

