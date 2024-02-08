Speaking with Baby Huey on the In The Kliq podcast, LA Knight discussed a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the top star made it clear that his ultimate goal is still to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

“Look, for me, again, I never got into this to be a background player. I want to be the guy and in order to do that, I need to be the champion. I need to be the WWE Champion, ‘THE guy.’ Right now, I feel like Roman Reigns is holding that role. Some could say it’s Seth Rollins, but I look at that streak that Roman Reigns is on and he’s holding, and I want that,” Knight said. “Now, am I opposed to, on the way there, doing it the old way of [getting] that US Championship or Intercontinental Championship as a proving ground, as a stepping stone, to getting there? Look, man, I told everybody from day one, I’m coming in for gold. Nobody’s gonna stop me from that. So if that means US Title on the way, Intercontinental Championship, on the way, or whatever, I mean, I’m game for it. At the end of the day, I’m looking for that top spot.”

