WWE will hold SmackDown from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,293 tickets, and there are 1,545 left. It’s set up for 12,838.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 8,299 fans for a September 2023 episode of Raw. Here is the updated card for the show:

Tag Team title number one contender’s match: Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis chooses United States Champion Logan Paul’s next opponent