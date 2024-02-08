A big update on Brock Lesnar and whether The Beast will be in the WWE 2K24 video game.

Lesnar has been under fire as he was implicated in the Janel Grant Lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, where Grant alleged that McMahon sexually assaulted, abused, and trafficked her while she was a staffer with the company. One of the people that she allegedly got trafficked to was Lesnar during a period where he was unsure if he would re-sign with WWE. Lesnar has since been removed from all of WWE’s upcoming creative, and was taken out of the promotional ads for WWE 2K24.

However, it doesn’t appear that Lesnar will be entirely removed from the upcoming game. Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics reports that the video game publisher it taking steps to update the game in accordance with WWE’s actions, but that taking Lesnar out could cause the release date to be delayed. Mike Straw from Insider Gaming tells Thurston that because of this it is unlikely he is taken out.

As of this writing, Lesnar is expected to be apart of the Showcase mode in WWE 2K24. Stay tuned.