A stipulation has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day main event.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has ruled that the Steel Cage match between Grayson Waller and NXT Champion Bron Breakker must be won by pinfall or submission. The competitors can not win by escaping the cage.

