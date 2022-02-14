New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the match stipulation for the KOPW 2022 showdown between Toru Yano and Minoru Suzuki at the promotion’s February 19th event in Sapporo.
The poll revealed that the two will clash in a Dog Cage Match, where the only way to win is to lock your opponent inside of a dog cage and lock the door. Check out the full details below.
Polling for the second KOPW 2022 match of the year saw Minopru Suzuki and Toru Yano propose a Handcuff Deathmatch and a Dog Cage Match respectively. After five days of polling saw 22,099 votes cast worldwide, the results are as follows:
Minoru Suzuki: Handcuff Deathmatch: 9015 votes (40.8%)
Toru Yano: Dog Cage Match: 13084 (59.2%)
A Dog Cage Match is now official for Sapporo on February 20. There will be no disqualifications, and the only way to win will be to shut your opponent inside a dog cage, and lock the door!