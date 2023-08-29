Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod. Here are the highlights:

On toughest guy in wrestling history:

“The toughest guy. You know, that’s what would be hard to say. I don’t know that you could pick any one man and say he was absolutely, you know, legitimately the toughest guy ever. But Haku would have to be one of those guys because he is legitimately just tough as nails. And again, thank God he said he was such a nice guy. You know, you take this for a guy his size. The real dickhead.”

On the story of Haku pulling someone’s eyeball out:

“I wasn’t present for it, but I have seen him in action. I mean, I heard all the stories. I never I never got to witness it. I don’t know that I really wanted to witness anybody getting their nose bit off.”

