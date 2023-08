AEW will hold a Dynamite event from NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,361 tickets and there are 1,078 left.

The show is set up for 4,439 seats. They’ve moved 599 tickets in the last few days.

The only match confirmed thus far for the show is an Orange Cassidy International title defense against an unknown opponent. More matches and segments will be confirmed ahead of Wednesday’s broadcast that will serve as the fallout from All In.