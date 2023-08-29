Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Bobby Lashley’s TNA Wrestling debut in 2009. Here are the highlights:

On Bobby Lashley making his debut as a babyface by attacking The Main Event Mafia:

“Yeah. Listen, we had to even up the sides. We were already talent-heavy with the Main Event Mafia. We had to make sure the other side had enough. You know, good talent, too. You have AJ and Joe and those guys, but having Bobby on the other side, I think, evened it up a little bit.”

On whether it was a good idea to have Bobby Lashley feud with top guys right away:

“Well, yeah, it was because you’re putting me, you’re putting them together with all the top guys in the company. True. I mean, you really have all that muscle out there. Might as well have Bobby Lashley to it. I think it was. I think it was a great debut for Bobby.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.