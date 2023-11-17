Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. Here are the highlights:

On Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard joining WWE as the Brain Busters:

“I thought it was great. Arn and I have been friends for a long time, and my relationship with Tully goes all the way back to when we played football together at West Texas State. But yeah, Tully and Arn in the ring. Oh my gosh. They definitely had it. And Arn picked it up quickly.”

On The Brain Busters not being allowed to reference their history:

“I’m not Vince McMahon. I don’t have the mentality of Vince McMahon. But personally, I think that would have worked. I’m not Vince. And again, I think you’re right in terms of Vince didn’t own the Four Horsemen. And maybe that’s why he didn’t want anybody continuing to. Wave the flag, so to speak.”

On The Big Boss Man:

“I love the guy, I loved him, for a guy that was as big as he was, he moved dang pretty dang good. Well, that interview right there, I hadn’t seen that in so long, and I had forgotten it, but oh my gosh. He could give it. He could bring it. And some guys can, and some guys don’t.”

