Ronda Rousey made her return to the wrestling ring on Thursday night at the Wrestling Revolver Unreal event.

Rousey’s first post-WWE match took place at a Lucha VaVoom event on October 28, where she teamed up with Marina Shafir to defeat Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie.

At Thursday’s show, Rousey and Shafir teamed up again to face AEW’s Athena and Billie Starkz in the main event. The match ended in a no-contest when Athena attacked Rousey with the ROH Women’s Championship. Rousey expressed her gratitude to the fans for their support after the show.

This was her second match after leaving WWE, with her last match being at SummerSlam in August. In that match, Shayna Baszler defeated Rousey in an MMA rules match.