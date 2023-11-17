AEW will hold Collision from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, tonight. They will also be holding a live episode of Rampage following Collision, which will be going head-to-head against SmackDown.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,035 tickets and there are 1,326 left.
The show is set up for 5,556 seats. Here are the updated cards for Collision and Rampage:
Collision
Miro vs. Daniel Garcia
Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Saraya & Ruby Soho
Dax Harwood vs. Rush
Rampage
Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura
MJF sit-down interview with Renee Paquette
Jay White sit-down interview with Renee Paquette