AEW will hold Collision from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California, tonight. They will also be holding a live episode of Rampage following Collision, which will be going head-to-head against SmackDown.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,035 tickets and there are 1,326 left.

The show is set up for 5,556 seats. Here are the updated cards for Collision and Rampage:

Collision

Miro vs. Daniel Garcia

Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Saraya & Ruby Soho

Dax Harwood vs. Rush

Rampage

Toni Storm vs. Emi Sakura

MJF sit-down interview with Renee Paquette

Jay White sit-down interview with Renee Paquette