Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod. During it, the WWE Hall of Famer looked back on his run in Mid-South Wrestling.

Dibiase spoke about Vince McMahon taking WWE national and making territories go out of business.

“To Bill Watt’s credit, you know, to have been treated so well. I get it. I mean, it’s kinda like JYD [Junkyard Dog] you’re looking at then is not the same guy I knew. You know, for you to have worked for your promotion. I mean, like, the old-school way was back when it was all territories. Now this is the beginning of Vince McMahon’s basically expanding to the whole country. And in other words, I think he went around to all the promoters. This is true. He went around to all the promoters of all the territories and said, ‘Here’s what I’m about to do. So I’m just warning you that if you would like to join me, you’re welcome to.’ In other words, ‘if you would like to join me and take part in this,’ and I don’t know how he would do that. But all those promoters, including Bill, said, ‘no thanks,’ because they had their own, they had their deal going. And I don’t think anybody envisioned that Vince McMahon could take over the, you know, the entire wrestling community, But yeah, JYD was not the same guy by that time. And it’s just a sad story.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.